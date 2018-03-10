An Indigenous Language Is Stayin' Alive In A Karaoke Contest

If you were a teenage girl in 1997 you'd probably recognize the song "Everybody" by the Backstreet Boys. But if you heard it in the Salish language, would you still be able to sing along?

Keegan Aaron can. He translated the song into Salish and performed it this week for the annual Salish Karaoke contest in Spokane, Wash. He's only been studying the indigenous language for about nine months.

"There's a lot of words that I didn't know two weeks ago," he says.

Aaron teaches preschool on the Flathead Indian Reservation in Montana.

"I work with 4 and 5-year-olds," he says. "I'm trying to teach them Salish, and so I need to learn first before I can teach them."

By the end of his karaoke routine Aaron was confidently dancing his way across the front of the stage, waving his arms and shouting, "everybody dance!" in Salish to an audience of at least 500 people. (He won second place.)

Salish is considered "critically endangered" by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Two-hundred and fifty years ago, thousands of indigenous people spoke a dialect of Salish. Today, in the part of the Northwest from about Spokane to Missoula, around 300 to 400 people speak it fluently.

Natalia Garza wants to become one of them. She took third place for her Salish performance of "Dreams," by Fleetwood Mac. Garza moved to Washington state from Mexico and decided to learn Salish three years ago.

"It's not something that you learn in books," Garza says. "It does not stay in a classroom."

In the 1870s, Native American children were forced into boarding schools, where they could only speak English. Elders fluent in Salish passed away and there were fewer and fewer people speaking it.

To a newbie, Salish seems complicated. It has many new letters; one looks like an upside down "w," and there are lots of apostrophes. Speakers have to close parts of their throats and move their mouth and lips to make certain sounds. To win the karaoke contest — like the ensemble who performed "My Girl" — you have to show off those skills.

Grahm Wiley-Camacho has been speaking a dialect of Salish since childhood — he learned at home from his mother — and now he teaches Salish full time in Spokane. He's judged the karaoke contest in the past and says it has a specific scoring rubric.

"There's audience response and the showmanship piece of it, and then there's your singing ability," he says. "Then the fourth category is how much language did you use; how complex was your language?"

As a full-time teacher, Wiley-Camacho uses singing in his classroom to give students more confidence and a wider vocabulary. Eventually some of those students might find their way to the stage on karaoke night.

For almost a decade, contest organizer JR Bluff has been up there. This year he dressed as Elvis, and he swung his hips just like the music legend, to the sound of "Hound Dog."

Bluff is a member of the Kalispel tribe and runs its language program. For him, celebrating good times — and the Salish language — are at the heart of the karaoke contest.

"It's fun to be crazy, but to me it's celebrating," he smiled. "We're celebrating, we're speaking it. It's fun."



MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

For more on this complex issue, we called Phillip Atiba Goff. He is president of the Center for Policing Equity, and he teaches that subject at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York. He is a social psychologist whose work focuses on racial bias, and he's gotten a lot of attention for his 2014 study that found that black boys are often perceived as older than they actually are and less innocent than their white counterparts, which leads to a greater assumption of guilt and greater instances of police violence against them. He's with us now via Skype. Professor, thanks so much for speaking with us.

PHILLIP ATIBA GOFF: Thanks for having me.

MARTIN: Would you talk a bit more about your research study from 2014? How did you go about studying this question?

GOFF: Yeah. So we were actually building on the research of Sandra Graham and others who had found similar sets of things when they had described the behavior of black as opposed to white adolescence. And it turns out that when you describe behavior that's age-appropriate but it's bad behavior, you start adding years to your estimation of how old the black actor was.

All we did was we added pictures. So they - now we're looking at the faces of actual 10, 11, 12, 13, 14-year-olds, and we saw that they added a number of years to them. We were actually really surprised at first because the number was way more than we would have expected. It was four and five years to the face of a 13 or 14 year old child. That takes someone who's early in adolescence and makes them a legal adult.

MARTIN: And you found that this is particularly pronounced with black kids. I mean, like what about Latino kids?

GOFF: Yeah, it was particularly pronounced among black boys. We actually only looked at boys because you start adding gender and it becomes complicated. But there are some researchers at Georgetown who have just essentially replicated this doing the same thing with black girls around the same age. Not the same case for Latinos or Latinas. Not the same case for Asian-American folks. And there's not a cultural representation that allows us to look at that for native folks. It does seem to be particular to black folks.

MARTIN: So your study focused on police interactions with black boys. Is there a broader applicability? Because in this case, we're talking about school staff. Now let's just assume that school personnel have more day-to-day interactions with young children, you know, more personal relationships with them, maybe even some training in child development. So do you think that the conclusions you reached in your study apply to this particular subject? I mean, the subject at hand here is arming school personnel. Do you think this this phenomenon that you describe still applies?

GOFF: Yeah. So it's a great question, and I wish we had answers. We're in the process of doing that research right now. But I'm not sure. I do know that it's not just patrol officers. Sandra Graham and Brian Lowery found it with probation officers. We know it happens for college undergraduates including undergraduates that work closely in after school programs. So there's reason to suspect it might generalize, but we don't know whether or not a career in education might inoculate one to that kind of element.

We also don't know - it's important to get - in Broward County for a long time, they had one of the highest racial disparities in school discipline. So whatever else might be going on there, the educators are not inured against engaging in disparate behavior. We're talking about disparate referrals, disparate out-of-school and in-school suspensions. And that's the kind of thing that, regardless of whether or not you've got a gun in your hand, we know it can be terrible for the life trajectory of children.

MARTIN: Before we let you go on this question of the disparities, particularly the particular subject that you studied in 2014, you know, boys - black boys in particular being perceived as older and less innocent than they actually are just based on their race. Is there any way out of these habits of mind? I mean, let's just assume that most people don't get up in the morning intending to treat black kids poorly. I mean, does your research indicate any way out of that habit of mind, any way that people can correct their thinking?

GOFF: Absolutely it does. And one of the ways is to push back on that question. These aren't habits of minds. These are reflections in the mind of the culture, right? So this is not a problem with individual police officers. It's not a problem with individual college students in any of our samples. This is the way the world is being reflected on the canvas of everyone's mind.

So one of the key ways that you can reduce the automatic association between black and criminal, between black childhood and being older than they are, is change the material realities. Change the chronic situations in which we encounter them. If we stop requiring that black boys have to behave like men at home and boys at school, we'll stop seeing them as older than they are. When we stop representing them as criminals on television, then we'll stop seeing them as more dangerous than they are. And that will allow black children to have that fundamentally uniquely human experience of being children.

MARTIN: That's Phillip Atiba Goff. He's the president of the Center for Policing Equity at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City. We reached him via Skype. Professor Goff, thanks so much for speaking with us.

GOFF: Thanks for having me, Michel. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.