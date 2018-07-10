Immigrant Children In Grand Rapids Set To Be Reunited With Parents

Every migrant child under 5 in the care of Grand Rapids-based Bethany Christian Services will be reunited with their families by the end of today.

These children were separated from their parents and caretakers at the US border as a result of the Trump administration's zero-tolerance immigration policy.

But a federal judge ordered that the administration stop the practice last month-- and set today as a deadline for reunifying the youngest children with their families.

Chris Palusky is president of Bethany Christian Services. He says the organization has been working with the parents to create reunification plans that work for them.

"Some parents have said, you know, I want my child with me where I am. Others have said you know, I would prefer, if I'm going to be in a refugee jail, there's a family member-- we'd prefer to have that family member take care of our child until we're released" says Palusky.

As of this morning, Bethany Christian Services said they have already reunited one third of the children in their care who had been separated from their parents. The agency won't disclose how many children it's taken into its care.