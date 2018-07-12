'I Am Calling Randomly To Say Hi': Eritreans, Ethiopians Phone Each Other Amid Thaw

At home in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, Frehiwot Negash was watching history unfold on television.

She watched Sunday as Abiy Ahmed, the young reformist prime minister of Ethiopia, stepped off a plane and hugged the longtime ruler of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki, waiting on the tarmac in Eritrea's capital.

The two men would officially declare an end to a cold war sparked by one of the deadliest conflicts of the African continent. For two decades, the two countries, which share a border, a culture and a history, had been bitterly divided. Now, for the first time since that war erupted, its two leaders were meeting face to face.

At the end of their summit, the men promised a new spirit of cooperation. They said citizens of each other's countries could travel freely. Phone lines that had been dormant for decades came to life.

Feeling like she wanted to be part of history, Negash Googled Asmara, the Eritrean capital, and came up with the number for the Crystal Hotel.

"When I called," she said, "the receptionist answered, and I said, 'I am calling from Ethiopia to say congratulations.' And I told her, 'I am very happy.' "

The receptionist told her she was happy, too. Negash told her that someday she would fly to Asmara. And the receptionist replied, "We will welcome you."

"We were one people before," said Negash. "Just because of the politics and other things, we differed, but we were one."

"We've been cut off from each other"

A great majority of Eritreans voted to separate from Ethiopia in 1993, but shortly thereafter, border disputes erupted into a full-scale war with Ethiopia that left some 80,000 people dead on both sides.

Zecharias Zelalem, an Ethiopian journalist for the website OPride.com, says thousands of Eritreans and Ethiopians were expelled from each other's countries, phone lines went dead and the governments pushed suspicions between family.

He remembers when he was growing up in Addis Ababa, the most well-known pastry shop was owned by an Eritrean. The chef was deported and the pastry shop, a landmark, closed.

"So, we've been cut off from each other," he said.

For Zelalem, who lived between Canada and Ethiopia, it meant that he had to organize phone trees. He would call his Ethiopian family member and then his Eritrean family member and patch them together through him.

One of his cousins left for Ethiopia to escape compulsive military service in Eritrea. It was Zelalem who, two years later, was able to connect his cousin to his mother and father. It was the first time the parents had heard their son was OK, that he had made it across the border alive.

"It was ridiculous," Zelalem said. "So they are living literally next to each other, neighboring countries, and I was 5,000 kilometers [3,100 miles] away, arranging for them to contact each other."

"We will be family"

It took Selehadin Eshetu three days of dialing random numbers to connect with someone in Eritrea. On Wednesday, as he was getting dressed to go to work in Addis Ababa, someone picked up.

Eshetu said hello; they said hello. The person asked, "Who is this?"

Eshetu said: "I am Selehadin and I am calling from Ethiopia. And I am calling randomly to say hi and to tell you how happy I am."

Eshetu said he heard the same happiness from the voice at the other end of the line. He told Eshetu this was huge for him and he wanted this relationship to continue.

"And he said, 'I am going to save your number; I am going to call you regularly. We will be family,'" Eshetu said.

Eshetu doesn't have family in Eritrea. But his father died there, fighting in the war when Eshetu was just 12 years old.

"I don't know where his grave is," he said. "I just know the name of the place. I've never been there because of the political decisions."

Some of his family lived in Eritrea, but they were kicked out during the war. The same thing happened to some of his close friends. So when he heard that stranger on the other end of the line call him family, he wept.

A part of him always felt a part of Eritrea. And what that voice on the other side of the line told him was that a part of him would always be a part of Eritrea.



Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

President Trump has closed out his first day in the United Kingdom with a thud. There was some pomp and circumstance and a dinner at the birthplace of Winston Churchill. And then the British tabloid The Sun published an explosive interview with the U.S. president, one that's going to make talks with the British prime minister, Theresa May, a little awkward.

We begin our coverage in Washington with NPR's White House correspondent Scott Horsley. Hey, Scott.

SCOTT HORSLEY, BYLINE: Good to be with you, Ailsa.

CHANG: So the headline on The Sun reads "May Has Wrecked Brexit... U.S. Deal Is Off." OK, what is that about?

HORSLEY: Well, the president is talking here about the way Prime Minister May has gone about negotiating Britain's withdrawal from the European Union. And he's basically suggesting that she's pursuing a course that's different than what he would. He would prefer a harder Brexit, a more robust separation of the U.K. economy from the continental economy. Here's what he had to say.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I would have done it much differently. I actually told Theresa May how to do it, but she didn't agree with - she didn't listen to me.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: What did you say?

TRUMP: She didn't listen. No, I told her how to do it. That will be up to her to say. But I told her how to do it. She wanted to go a different route.

HORSLEY: And the president went on to say this could jeopardize chances for a U.S.-U.K. bilateral trade deal. That's something that Theresa May is very interested in striking. Remember; she was the first foreign leader to visit President Trump in the White House...

CHANG: Right.

HORSLEY: ...After the Brexit vote because if Britain's not going to be part of the European economy, they very much want to have trade ties with the U.S. Trump is saying here that might not happen if you keep one foot in Europe.

CHANG: Now, the president also defended Theresa May's rival Boris Johnson. He took aim at London's Muslim mayor Sadiq Khan. Tell us about those remarks.

HORSLEY: Right. He said Boris Johnson would make a great prime minister, which is a little bit awkward since Johnson just left May's Cabinet...

CHANG: Exactly.

HORSLEY: ...In a squabble over how this Brexit is playing out. And of course the president has a long-running feud with Sadiq Khan. You might remember they had words about - just about a year ago after a terrorist attack in London when just hours after that attack and with incomplete information Trump took to Twitter criticizing Khan. J.K. Rowling, the Harry Potter author, I think responded to that by saying, if we need an ignorant blowhard, we'll call.

CHANG: Ouch.

HORSLEY: This is exactly the reason that the president is being met with, you know, protest balloons in the city of London. But he then broadened this out to sort of a nativist attack on immigration and the effect it's having throughout Europe.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: I think what's happened to Europe is a shame. I think the immigration - allowing the immigration to take place in Europe is a shame. I think it changed the fabric of Europe. And unless you act very quickly, it's never going to be what it was. And I don't mean that in a positive way.

HORSLEY: Now, this of course is not terribly different than the argument that the president makes about illegal immigration in this country.

CHANG: Do we know anything about how this interview came to be? Was it a long time in planning? Do we have any information about it?

HORSLEY: Well, it doesn't appear to have been an ambush interview. It seems to be, you know, something where the president sat down and spoke at some length with the interviewer from The Sun. It's not unusual when a president is visiting another country to do an interview to sort of lay the groundwork for the diplomatic talks that are going to go on.

CHANG: Sure.

HORSLEY: It is unusual, though, to have that interview sort of laced with hand grenades that are sure to create some awkward scenes tomorrow.

CHANG: That's NPR's Scott Horsley. Thank you very much, Scott.

HORSLEY: Good to be with you, Ailsa. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.