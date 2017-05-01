Hundreds Show Solidarity with Immigrants at the Capitol

By 22 seconds ago

Protesters hold May Day rally at Michigan's Capitol. 

Social justice advocates are holding a May Day rally in front of Michigan's Capitol to show solidarity with immigrants and refugees. Members from Black Lives Matter, the American Civil Liberties Union and others gathered Monday afternoon in protest of President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration actions. Lansing is one of seven communities in Michigan — and roughly 200 cities across the nation — holding May Day events. Angela Waters Austin, co-founder of Black Lives Matter in Lansing, says she came to support her neighbors as well as those immigrants and those seeking asylum. Mario Quintero is an immigrant from Mexico City living in the U.S. illegally. He says many families are suffering and he attended the rally with them in mind. The White House had no immediate response to the demonstrations.

Tags: 
immigrants

Related Content

Council’s About-face Angers Lansing Sanctuary Advocates

By Apr 13, 2017
council members
Katie Cook / WKAR-MSU

People who liked Lansing's "sanctuary city" status are upset that the council rescinded the status after only a week. 

Report highlights immigrant contributions in Michigan

By Aug 15, 2016
Snyder ribbon cutting ceremony photo
Courtesy photo / Global Detroit

A new report examines the economic impact being made by the more than 640,000 immigrants who call Michigan home. We learn more from Michigan Office for New Americans deputy director Karen Phillippi.


Executive orders mean layoffs for resettlement agencies

By Mar 10, 2017
A headshot of Judi Harris
Courtesy / St. Vincent Catholic Charities

The executive orders on immigration directly impact immigrants and refugees trying to come to the US and those living here already. But the orders are also causing problems for organizations who support refugees.

 

 