Hundreds Show Solidarity with Immigrants at the Capitol

Protesters hold May Day rally at Michigan's Capitol.



Social justice advocates are holding a May Day rally in front of Michigan's Capitol to show solidarity with immigrants and refugees. Members from Black Lives Matter, the American Civil Liberties Union and others gathered Monday afternoon in protest of President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration actions. Lansing is one of seven communities in Michigan — and roughly 200 cities across the nation — holding May Day events. Angela Waters Austin, co-founder of Black Lives Matter in Lansing, says she came to support her neighbors as well as those immigrants and those seeking asylum. Mario Quintero is an immigrant from Mexico City living in the U.S. illegally. He says many families are suffering and he attended the rally with them in mind. The White House had no immediate response to the demonstrations.