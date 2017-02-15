Related Programs: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR

Human Trafficking: A condition of chaos

By Brooke Allen 9 minutes ago

There are many misconceptions surrounding Human Trafficking. Some assume it is runaways mixed up with prostitution, or homeless girls looking for a sugar daddy. In reality, it can adults or children, of all race and ethnicities. There is no discrimination against victims of human trafficking. 

Human Trafficking is the condition of chaos in which we live. It is a lost person searching for strength in someone else, and the predator snatching up their  perfect prey. Jane White is the Executive Director of the Michigan Human Trafficking Task Force  and says, victims of human trafficking do not immediately identify themselves as victims of crime due to abuse and lack of trust. If you need help-contact your local police station or call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

Tags: 
Human trafficking

Related Content

Human trafficking 'Shadows' at Wharton Center

By Feb 14, 2017
Inlet Dance Company

The Wharton Center’s new production, Among The Darkest Shadows, deals with the issue of human trafficking. Yesterday, WKAR’s Jamie Paisley spoke with some of the creators (which you can explore by clicking here) and today, brings us deeper into the fictional setting of the show: Shadowtown.


WKAR panelist previews human trafficking documentary, discussion

By Melissa Benmark Jan 22, 2015
courtesy

WKAR's next Community Cinema event is tonight, featuring a preview of “A Path Appears". This three-episode series is journalist Nickolas Kristof’s latest collaboration with his wife, Sheryl WuDun, and is a follow-up on the book and movie “Half the Sky.” The subject of both is human trafficking, but “A Path Appears” focuses on the subject here in the United States.

Genesee County health providers to develop human trafficking awareness protocol

By Aug 30, 2016
Emergency room sign photo
KOMU / flickr creative commons

Rescuing a victim of human trafficking is always an emergency, but experts say one of the hardest places to spot those victims is in a hospital emergency room. One health care organization in Genesee County will use a state grant to develop better ways of identifying and treating human trafficking victims. We talk with two members of the Genesys Health System.