Human Trafficking: A condition of chaos

There are many misconceptions surrounding Human Trafficking. Some assume it is runaways mixed up with prostitution, or homeless girls looking for a sugar daddy. In reality, it can adults or children, of all race and ethnicities. There is no discrimination against victims of human trafficking.

Jane White describes the conditions that lead to human trafficking

Human Trafficking is the condition of chaos in which we live. It is a lost person searching for strength in someone else, and the predator snatching up their perfect prey. Jane White is the Executive Director of the Michigan Human Trafficking Task Force and says, victims of human trafficking do not immediately identify themselves as victims of crime due to abuse and lack of trust. If you need help-contact your local police station or call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.