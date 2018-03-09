Huge Pileup Closes I-94 in Jackson County

  • Multi-vehicle crashes along I-94 in Jackson County.
Authorities say dozens of vehicles crashed in snowy conditions along westbound Interstate 94 in southern Michigan, closing the freeway.

The multi-vehicle pileup Friday morning involving cars, semi-trucks and other vehicles snarled traffic through Jackson County, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west of Detroit.

There was no immediate word about injuries. The Jackson County sheriff's office used its Facebook page to urge motorists to avoid the area.

The sheriff's office, Michigan State Police and other officers were responding.

The area's state police post didn't immediately have information to release about the crash. The Associated Press left a message seeking an update from the sheriff.

