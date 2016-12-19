Holiday Radio and TV Specials on 90.5 FM and WKAR-TV!

By EDITOR Dec 19, 2016
  • Silver Bells ribbon and tree 2016
    Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU

Celebrate the holidays with a variety of TV and radio specials. 

Tue. Dec. 20 at 8pm on 90.5 FM
In Italia: A Renaissance Christmas

Wed. Dec. 21 at 8pm on 90.5 FM
A Baroque Christmas in the New World

Wed. Dec. 21 at 9pm on 90.5 FM
The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice 2016

Thu. Dec. 22 at 8pm on 90.5 FM
A Concierto Christmas Special

Fri. Dec. 23 at 4pm on 90.5 FM
Messiah with the Pittsburgh Symphony

Fri. Dec. 23 at 11pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 
Merrily Caroling: A BackStage Pass Christmas

Sat. Dec. 24 at 10am on 90.5 FM
Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols from King's College

Sat. Dec. 24  at 1:30pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 
Heirloom Meals Christmas

Sat. Dec. 24 at 2:30pm on WKAR-HD 23.1
Silver Bells in the City 2016 

Sat. Dec. 24  at 4pm on 90.5 FM
Chanukah in Story and Song

Sat. Dec. 24 at 5pm on WKAR-HD 23.1
European Christmas Markets 

Sat. Dec. 24 at 5:30pm on WKAR-HD 23.1
Travelscope: Christmas in Switzerland 

Sat. Dec. 24 at 6pm on WKAR-HD 23.1
Holiday Pops Featuring The Flint Symphony Orchestra

Sat. Dec. 24 at 6:30pm on WKAR-HD 23.1
Heirloom Meals Christmas 

Sat. Dec. 24 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1
Chef's Life Holiday Special 

Sat. Dec. 24 at 10pm on 90.5 FM
Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols from King's College (encore)

Sat. Dec. 24 at 11pm on WKAR-HD 23.1
Jordan Smith 'Tis the Season 

Sun. Dec. 25 at 2pm on 90.5 FM
Messiah with the Pittsburgh Symphony Encore 

Sun. Dec. 25 at 3pm on WKAR-HD 23.1
American St. Nick 

Sun. Dec. 25 at 4pm on WKAR-HD 23.1
Joshua Bell Presents Musical Gifts 

Sun. Dec. 25 at 5pm on WKAR-HD 23.1
Christmas with The Duttons 

Sun. Dec. 25 at 6pm on WKAR-HD 23.1
Mr. Stink

Sun. Dec. 25 at 7pm on WKAR-HD 23.1
Vicious 

Sun. Dec. 25 at 7:30pm on WKAR-HD 23.1
Call the Midwife Holiday Special 

Sun. Dec. 25 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1
Great Performances 

Sun. Dec. 25 at 11:30pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 
Shakespeare Live!  

Mon. Dec. 26 at 8am on WKAR-HD 23.1
The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Space! 

Mon. Dec. 26 at 7pm on 90.5 FM
A Season's Griot 2016

Fri. Dec. 30 at 2pm on 90.5 FM
New Year's with the Pittsburgh Symphony

Fri. Dec. 30 at 7pm on 90.5 FM 
Chanukah in Story and Song Encore

Sat. Dec. 31 at 11pm on WKAR-HD 23.1
ACL Hall of Fame New Year's Eve
 

