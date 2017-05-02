Historic House In Coldwater Now Roasts Fresh Coffee

A retired computer engineer and a retired opera singer operate the Blue Hat Coffee Gallery in Coldwater, Michigan.  


Sitting near I-69 in Coldwater is the Abram C. Fisk House built in the 1840's.  White columns line the first floor exterior. The front of the second story window is surrounded by red brick.

The rustic building is now home to Blue Hat Coffee, founded by Phillip Jewel, a retired computer engineer and his wife Catherine, a retired opera singer.  They have been married 32 years.

Besides roasting coffee that will soon appear in Meijer stores, the building features an art gallery, jewelry, ceramics, paintings, iron work and more. Click here for a link to the gallery.

The Blue Hat company name is a reference to the Union Army's hat. Abram C. Fisk bred and raised trotting horses. During the Civil War, many of his horses helped supply the Union Army.

The home was built on two 80 acre land grants. At one time, a race track ran through the front yard and encircled the home which now sits at 867 East Chicago Street in Coldwater less than a mile from I-69.

The Fisk House is registered with the U.S. National Park Service. 

Coffee and Community

