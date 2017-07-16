High Winds, Waves Spur Capsizing, Dropouts in Mackinac Race

By 14 minutes ago
  • Picture shows Infinite Diversion being the first to finish the 109th Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac.
    Picture shows Infinite Diversion being the first to finish the 109th Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac.
    Chicago Yacht Club-Race To Mackinac Facebook Page

Strong winds and waves have caused roughly two dozen boats to bow out of the annual 333-mile sailboat race from Chicago to Mackinac Island, Michigan.  

 Race organizers say 29 boats have exited as of Sunday afternoon. That included Windquest, a decorated vessel owned by Amway heirs Dick and Doug DeVos. Another boat, the High Priority 2, capsized in the overnight hours of Saturday and Sunday. Race spokeswoman Tracy Gladden says four sailors were rescued by a boat launched from a U.S. Coast Guard cutter. Infinite Diversion, a 62-footer, was first to finish Sunday morning in the Cruising Division. That division left Chicago on Friday and the Racing Division fleet left Saturday. About 300 boats overall are competing. First held in 1898, it's the oldest annual freshwater distance race in the world. Winners are determined based on a handicapping system.

Related Content

Mackinac Bridge Making Security Plans For Labor Day Walk

By Jul 13, 2017
Mackinac Bridge
Melissa Benmark / WKAR

The operators of the Mackinac Bridge are warning there could be big traffic backups the morning of Labor Day.

Report Says Line 5 Sustainable Indefinitely; Critics Disagree

By Jun 29, 2017
Mackinac Bridge
Melissa Benmark / WKAR

A report released Thursday outlines alternatives to running an energy pipeline beneath the Great Lakes. It also says Enbridge’s Line 5 is safe to operate for the foreseeable future.