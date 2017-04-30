Heavy Rains Continue, Flooding Possible

By 44 minutes ago
  • Rain in Lansing
    Rain in Lansing
    Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Rain, heavy at times, continues all day Sunday and into Monday. 

Storms are expected in the greater Lansing area according to the National Weather Service forecast.

In addition, Flood Advisories have been issued for several rivers:

Grand River near Comstock Park in Kent County 

Sycamore Creek at Holt in Ingham County 

Looking Glass River near Eagle in Clinton County.

A Flood Advisory means minor flooding is possible and rivers are forecast to exceed bank full.

Forecast:

SUNDAY: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy with a High near 59 and Low around 51.

MONDAY: A chance of showers. Mostly Cloudy with a High near 63.

TUESDAY: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with a High near 53.

