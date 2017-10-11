Happy 1st Birthday WKAR Family!

WKAR Family and our WKAR PBS KIDS 24/7 Channel are turning one and we need you help.

On Saturday, January 27, 2018 from 10 AM until 2 PM, WKAR Family will be hosting a 1st birthday party in our WKAR Studios. The event will feature Paula Kerger, President and CEO of PBS, as well as, Laura and Robert Sams the creators of Splash and Bubbles with character visits from the show.

Our launch event in January of 2017 saw over 1,500 people in our studios and we are looking to see even more this year. We are offering sponsorships for business that are interested in reaching the highly desirable audience of moms with young kids. Please click on the link below for sponsorship benefits and information.

Sponsor WKAR Family's 1st Birthday

If you have any questions please contact me directly at 517-884-4761 or email now.