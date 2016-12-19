Related Program: 
Hansel and Gretel | Metropolitan Opera

  • Met Opera's main characters on stage
    Alice Coote as Hansel, Philip Langridge as the Witch, and Christine Schäfer as Gretel in Humperdinck’s “Hansel and Gretel.”
    Ken Howard / Metropolitan Opera

Sat. Dec. 24 at 1pm on WKAR Radio 90.5 FM | Enjoy this deliciously dark take on the beloved Brothers Grimm fairy tale, appealing to audiences of all ages, on The Metropolitan Opera

Alice Coote and Christine Schäfer star as the famous siblings lost in the woods, who battle the ravenous Witch—a zany portrayal by tenor Philip Langridge—while the Met orchestra, under the baton of Vladimir Jurowski, glories in the rich, folk-inspired score.

Live Metropolitan Opera Saturday radio broadcasts

Saturdays Dec. 3, 2016-May 13, 2017 on The Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.

www.metopera.org

