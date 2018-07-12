The Great Dairy Adventure | MSU Pavilion

Wed. Jul. 18, 9:30am–2:30pm at MSU Pavilion | Visit the WKAR table at the Great Dairy Adventure and learn more about dairy farming and sample free ice cream!

Mark your calendar to visit the WKAR table at the Great Dairy Adventure! This event is geared to families, daycare centers, summer camps, and anyone who wants to learn more about dairy farming, and sample free ice cream and other dairy products. Pack up the kids, a camera, and the picnic basket, and head out to the MSU Pavilion for a “dairy” fun-filled day!

Attendees will have a chance to try milking a cow, create a variety of craft projects, experiment with dairy recipes, pet calves and learn about the steps milk takes on its journey from cow to grocery store to family table. There will be samples of dairy foods, giveaways, and hands-on activities teaching the nutritional benefits of dairy foods. MSU student athletes will also be on hand for autographs!

For more information visit the website.