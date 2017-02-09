Grants offered for projects designed to boost Michigan crops

By 1 hour ago
  • WKAR-MSU

Grants of up to $100,000 are available for projects designed to boost the competitiveness of Michigan's fruits, vegetables and other "specialty crops."

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan State Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is inviting proposals for funding that would be awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Projects could involve a variety of topics, from promotion, marketing and research to nutrition, trade enhancement, food safety and security, environmental concerns and more.

Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations; local, state and federal agencies; and for-profit organizations. Applications should show how the project would be expected to help the specialty crop industry as a whole as well as a particular product, institution or individual.

The deadline for applying is April 6.

Tags: 
agriculture

Related Content

MSU grant will help Haitian relief

By Jan 25, 2017
goodfreephotos

Michigan State University is using a roughly $2 million federal grant to help southwestern Haiti restore agricultural production after Hurricane Matthew's devastating blow last fall.

Tree farm offers families a seasonal chance to stay rooted

By Dec 8, 2016
Koelling with rows of live trees
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

Tannenbaum Farms in Mason has been a fixture in mid-Michigan for 40 years. Current State’s Kevin Lavery talks with co-owner Mel Koelling about this year’s tree harvest.


Michigan farmers set 2017 policy agenda

By Dec 1, 2016
Barn photo
WKAR File Photo

The Michigan Farm Bureau is busy planning its  priorities for 2017. We talk with the bureau’s policy development chair, Andy Hagenow.