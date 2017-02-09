Grants offered for projects designed to boost Michigan crops

Grants of up to $100,000 are available for projects designed to boost the competitiveness of Michigan's fruits, vegetables and other "specialty crops."

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan State Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is inviting proposals for funding that would be awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Projects could involve a variety of topics, from promotion, marketing and research to nutrition, trade enhancement, food safety and security, environmental concerns and more.

Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations; local, state and federal agencies; and for-profit organizations. Applications should show how the project would be expected to help the specialty crop industry as a whole as well as a particular product, institution or individual.

The deadline for applying is April 6.