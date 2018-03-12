Grants Awarded To Expand Lead Hazard Control Services

Nearly $4 million in grants to expand lead hazard control services to homes where someone is enrolled in Medicaid has been awarded to two Michigan communities and an agency that serves several counties.

The state Health and Human Services department says Battle Creek and Grand Rapids each are getting $1.5 million. About $962,000 is going to the Human Development Commission for Huron, Tuscola, Sanilac and Lapeer counties.

Inspections, risk assessment, removal of lead-based paint from eligible residences, and removal of plumbing and service lines deemed to be lead hazards are among the services that can receive funding. Funding also can be used to temporarily relocate residents during lead abatement.

Activities must be completed by Sept. 30.

The funding was provided through Michigan's Children's Health Insurance Program.