Grantchester | Part 6 | Season 3

By editor 3 minutes ago
  • standing in a crowd
    View Slideshow 1 of 6
    James Norton as Sidney Chamber.
    Courtesy of Colin Hutton and Kudos/ITV for MASTERPIECE / PBS
  • James Norton, Lorne Macfadyen, and Robson Green in black suits
    View Slideshow 2 of 6
    Pictured from left to right: James Norton as Sidney Chambers, Lorne Macfadyen as Phil Wilson, and Robson Green as Geordie Keating
    Courtesy of Colin Hutton and Kudos/ITV for MASTERPIECE / PBS
  • James Norton and Robson Green in brick room
    View Slideshow 3 of 6
    Pictured from left to right: Robson Green as Geordie Keating and James Norton as Sidney Chambers.
    Courtesy of Colin Hutton and Kudos/ITV for MASTERPIECE / PBS
  • James Norton and Robson Green in cricket outfit on the field
    View Slideshow 4 of 6
    ROBSON GREEN as Geordie Keating and JAMES NORTON as Sidney Chambers.
    Courtesy of Colin Hutton and Kudos/ITV for MASTERPIECE / PBS
  • Portrait: Christie and Norton
    View Slideshow 5 of 6
    Shown from left to right: Morven Christie as Amanda and James Norton as Sidney Chambers.
    Courtesy of Colin Hutton and Kudos/ITV / Masterpiece
  • Morven Christie and James Norton walking down the street
    View Slideshow 6 of 6
    Shown from left to right: Morven Christie as Amanda Kendall and James Norton as Sidney Chambers
    Courtesy of Colin Hutton and Kudos/ITV for MASTERPIECE / PBS

Sun. July 23 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | The crime-solving duo returns for Season 3 this summer!

In part 6, Sidney tries to right a wrong; so does Geordie. Mrs. Maguire has some of her questions answered and turns a new leaf and  Amanda gives Sidney an ultimatum!

James Norton (Happy Valley) stars as the handsome, jazz-loving vicar Sidney Chambers, with Robson Green as his law-enforcement ally, Inspector Geordie Keating, in Grantchester, a mystery series based on the acclaimed novels by James Runcie. Although Sidney lives the life of a clergyman, sometimes he can’t help but fall into more worldly habits as he solves murders in the bucolic village of Grantchester, tirelessly searching for justice, spiritual fulfillment, love, and a really hip jazz club.

When we last left the sleepy village, Sidney faced a moral dilemma: be with the woman he loves, or take the moral high road. The vicar has never been a saint, but is this a step too far?

About MASTERPIECE The top-rated primetime show on PBS, MASTERPIECE celebrated its 45th anniversary in 2016. MASTERPIECE is presented on PBS by WGBH Boston. Rebecca Eaton is executive producer. Funding for the series is provided by Viking River Cruises and Farmers Insurance® with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust. MASTERPIECE is known for presenting iconic shows such as Upstairs Downstairs, Prime Suspect, The Forsyte Saga, Poldark, Sherlock, Downton Abbey and Victoria. 

Tags: 
masterpiece
staytuned

Related Content

My Mother and Other Strangers | Masterpiece

By editor Jul 12, 2017
Main cast members
Courtesy of Steffan Hill/BBC 2016 for MASTERPIECE / PBS

Sun. July 16 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | In episode five, see if Tillie can stop the captain and Rose from making a terrible mistake. 

July Episodes | MSU in Concert

By editor Jun 27, 2017
Kevin Noe with Orchestra
courtesy / MSU College of Music

Fridays at 3pm on 90.5 FM WKAR Radio | This July, enjoy a weekly hour of classical concerts from Michigan State University hosted by WKAR's Peter Whorf!