Grantchester | Part 5 | Season 3

Sun. July 16 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1

In part 5, a young woman’s death is covered up, and Sidney and Geordie try to hold those responsible accountable for their actions. Someone from Mrs. Maguire’s past turns up. Geordie, Leonard and Sidney are forced to face the difficult truths in their lives!

James Norton (Happy Valley) stars as the handsome, jazz-loving vicar Sidney Chambers, with Robson Green as his law-enforcement ally, Inspector Geordie Keating, in Grantchester, a mystery series based on the acclaimed novels by James Runcie. Although Sidney lives the life of a clergyman, sometimes he can’t help but fall into more worldly habits as he solves murders in the bucolic village of Grantchester, tirelessly searching for justice, spiritual fulfillment, love, and a really hip jazz club.

When we last left the sleepy village, Sidney faced a moral dilemma: be with the woman he loves, or take the moral high road. The vicar has never been a saint, but is this a step too far?

