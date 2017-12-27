Grand Rapids Hospital Resumes Full Care After Heat Returns

By 17 minutes ago
  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's Hospital in Grand Rapids
    Mercy Health Saint Mary's Hospital in Grand Rapids
    Mercy Health Saint Mary's Hospital website

A Grand Rapids hospital says it has reopened all departments a day after directing emergency patients elsewhere because it lost heat following a steam plant explosion.

Mercy Health Saint Mary's Hospital says it fully reopened its emergency department late Wednesday morning. WOOD-TV reports the hospital limited its number of scheduled surgeries for Wednesday, with plans to resume a full surgical schedule Thursday.

The hospital lost heating after a boiler explosion late Monday at the Veolia Energy plant that provides steam for about 130 buildings in the city's downtown area.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum also closed Tuesday but reopened Wednesday.

Tags: 
Grand Rapids
hospital
Veolia Energy
Mercy Health Saint Mary's Hospital

Related Content

Grand Rapids Police Not Covered By New Immigration Policy

By Nov 16, 2017
Downtown Grand Rapids
Courtesy / City of Grand Rapids, Planning Dept.

Officials in Grand Rapids have adopted a new policy that bars most city workers and staff from asking residents about their immigration status, with the exception being the police. 

Grand Rapids Maestro Gets Introduced To Chorus Via Verdi

By Nov 15, 2017
Courtesy Grand Rapids Symphony

Is it church music? Or is it an opera in disguise? This weekend, the Grand Rapids Symphony performs Verdi’s Requiem. WKAR’s Jamie Paisley sat down with the Symphony’s new music director, Marcelo Lehninger to talk about one of the maestro’s favorite pieces.


Grand Rapids Bar Apologizes For Kicking Out Veteran, Service Dog

By Nov 13, 2017
Facebook page of Holiday Bar

A western Michigan bar has apologized for asking a veteran and his service dog to leave the establishment.