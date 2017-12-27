Grand Rapids Hospital Resumes Full Care After Heat Returns

A Grand Rapids hospital says it has reopened all departments a day after directing emergency patients elsewhere because it lost heat following a steam plant explosion.

Mercy Health Saint Mary's Hospital says it fully reopened its emergency department late Wednesday morning. WOOD-TV reports the hospital limited its number of scheduled surgeries for Wednesday, with plans to resume a full surgical schedule Thursday.

The hospital lost heating after a boiler explosion late Monday at the Veolia Energy plant that provides steam for about 130 buildings in the city's downtown area.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum also closed Tuesday but reopened Wednesday.