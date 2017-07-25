Grand Ledge Student Remembered for Athleticism and Personality

Incoming Grand Ledge High School freshman Everson Guild is being remembered for being involved in multiple sports and kindness ot others. He is also remembered for his time on WKAR-TV's Curious Crew.

WKAR's Reginald Hardwick reports on how people are remembering a student athlete who died on Monday. Soundbites of the coach is courtesy WLNS-TV in Lansing.

The medical examiner is still trying to figure out why Everson Guild died suddenly on Monday.

[Everson Guild] is a young man who had the beautiful ability to talk to the quietest person in the room and the most vocal person in the room and make them feel important. - Coach Matt Bird

In a Tuesday morning news conference, Grand Ledge Varsity football coach Matt Bird said Guild was "having a good day" with a light work out before he collapsed.

“He was being a remarkable young man that he is; laughing, joking," said Bird.

Bird said there was no evidence of a prior health problem that he knew of. He also said the 14-year-old was involved in band, wrestling and running track in middle school.

Coach Bird read a statement from Guild's mother, which said in part: “The family is requesting the community remember what Everson is about: love, compassion, caring, gratefulness, determination and generosity.”

Guild was also a member of WKAR's Curious Crew. The show takes young people from our area and teaches them hands-on science, technology, engineering and math lessons during programs produced at WKAR.

WKAR issued this statement:

"Our hearts are broken here at WKAR as we learned of the passing of Everson Guild, student, athlete, and science explorer in our community. We came to know and cherish him as a cast member of our TV show, Curious Crew. While on the Curious Crew set, Everson was full of joy and delighted in amusing his fellow crew members. He was an excellent role model to our younger viewers and we will miss his humor and enthusiasm. We send our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”

On Monday, Brian Metcalf, Grand Ledge Public Schools' superintendent released a statement that said Guild lost consciousness during voluntary football conditioning on Monday morning.

The statement said coaches and staff performed CPR before Guild was transported to Sparrow Hospital. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

“Words cannot begin to express our sorrow over the loss of this young man,” said Metcalf. “Our hearts go out to his family, his friends and his teammates and we will do everything within our power to ease their grief.”