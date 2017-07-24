Grand Ledge HS Freshman & Member of WKAR's "Curious Crew" Dies After Workout

There are heavy hearts at Grand Ledge High School and WKAR Public Media after student Everson Guild passed away on Monday.

Guild was an incoming freshman at the school. He was also a member of WKAR's Curious Crew, which takes young people from our area and teaches them hands-on science, technology, engineering and math lessons.

Brian Metcalf, Grand Ledge Public Schools' superintendent released a statement that said Guild lost consciousness during voluntary football conditioning on Monday morning.

The statement said coaches and staff performed CPR before Guild was transported to Sparrow Hospital. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

“Words cannot begin to express our sorrow over the loss of this young man,” said Metcalf. “Our hearts go out to his family, his friends and his teammates and we will do everything within our power to ease their grief.”

Counseling is available Monday from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. in the media center at Grand Ledge High School.

Counseling will also be available Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. for all students and staff.