Gov. Snyder Signs Job-Attraction Bills In Hope Of Luring Big Employers

    WKAR-MSU

Governor Rick Snyder has signed bills to create new business incentives in hopes of getting a few very large employers to locate in Michigan.

The new law would benefit a handful of companies that create hundreds or thousands of average or above-average wage jobs. The deal would allow the companies to keep some or all of the state income taxes collected from their employees.
    
“Michigan has not had a competitive tool to attract and compete for those larger projects.”

Jennifer Nelson of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation says the state’s not been a player for deals to attract mega-employers to the state. She says Michigan’s competing with manufacturing states like Wisconsin and South Carolina.

But critics, Republicans and Democrats, say it’s a tax giveaway that’s not fair to other businesses.

