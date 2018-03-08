Gov. Snyder Asked To Ban Local Ordinances On Job Interviews

The Legislature has sent a bill to Governor Rick Snyder that forbids local governments from adopting ordinances dealing with questions employers may ask in job interviews.

It’s an effort to preempt local rules that bar asking about salary histories and criminal backgrounds. There are no such local regulations in Michigan, but they have been adopted in other states.

State Representative Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) was a “no” vote. He says these decisions belong with local elected officials.

“If something is introduced at the local level that we don’t like here in Lansing, there are avenues for our constituents to petition against their council members, and kick them out of office if they don’t like their policy proposals. They elected them in the first place,” he said. “…This is another Lansing solution in search of a problem and it merits no support.”

SB 353 was adopted by the House and the Senate on largely party-line votes.

Republicans say local governments should not be allowed to bar questions that are pertinent to the hiring process.

In the past, the Legislature has also outlawed local regulations on guns, drones, taxies and ride-sharing services, junk food taxes, and plastic bags. There are also bills before the Legislature to forbid zoning rules on short-term rental properties and forbid local governments from offering broadband.

Governor Snyder will have 14 days to decide whether to sign or veto the bill once it is formally presented to him.