Girl, 2, Taken From Detroit Home Recovered After Amber Alert

A 2-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been recovered after a man suspected in taking her from a Detroit home crashed a pickup while fleeing police.

Police say the girl was not hurt in the Tuesday morning crash.

The girl was being watched by an aunt when she was taken about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the 42-year-old man who took the girl is her mother's boyfriend.

Police spotted the pickup several hours later on Interstate 75 near the Ohio state line. The driver sped away and led officers on a nearly hour-long chase back into Detroit.

The suspect suffered minor injuries after crashing into at least one other vehicle. A woman inside the pickup also was arrested.