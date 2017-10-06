Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

Gant vs Wiley: Two Former UM / MSU Players Trash Talk with Big Game on Horizon

By Al Martin 9 hours ago

Former University of Michigan linebacker Allen Gant (left) and former Michigan State University safety Otis Wiley (right).
Credit Allen Gant and Otis Wiley

The MSU / UM football game is a day away and on Friday's "Current Sports with Al Martin" former MSU safety Otis Wiley and UM linebacker Allen Gant engage is some classic trash talk that is a must-listen! 


Trash talk is apart of any rivalry and former Michigan State safety Otis Wiley and University of Michigan linebacker Allen Gant take off the gloves and let the insults fly on today's "Current Sports with Al Martin." With the big Spartans / Wolverines matchup just a day away, Al invites the two former players for this fun segment that embraces the dislike between the two school's, while also breaking down the X's and O's. Who will win? Ding, ding...this segment brings the heat!  

