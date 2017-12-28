Frozen Pipe Causes Flooding at MSU's Breslin Arena

By 47 seconds ago
  • Breslin Center
    Katie Cook / WKAR-MSU

A broken pipe sent water pouring from the ceiling near an entrance to Michigan State University's Breslin Center basketball arena.

Michigan State planning director Lynda Boomer tells the Lansing State Journal that an infiltration of cold air near the arena's southwest entrance froze water inside a three-inch fire protection line Wednesday afternoon, causing it to break. Crews arrived within 10 minutes of the failure and shut off the damaged pipe.

Boomer says a damage estimate wasn't immediately available but that the flooding wouldn't impact Friday's scheduled men's basketball game against Cleveland State.

Video showed water coming through ceiling tiles and flowing across a concourse floor.

Boomer says crews were working Thursday to dry things out.

Tags: 
Breslin Center
pipe burst
winter
weather
MSU Basketball

Related Content

MSU Athletics Gears Up for Big Week

By Nov 28, 2017
MSU Athletics

 Multiple Michigan State coaches were made available to the media on Tuesday inside the Breslin Center to discuss the week ahead in MSU sports. Listen to snippets from the press conferences of men's soccer coach Damon Rensing, men's hockey coach Danton Cole, women's volleyball coach Cathy George, women's basketball coach Suzy Merchant, and men's basketball coach Tom Izzo. 

MSU Surplus Store Sells Off Breslin Practice Floors

By Naina Rao & WLNS Jul 14, 2017
MSU Surplus Store Facebook Page / Facebook

The Surplus store is holding a sale of Spartan basketball practice floors today. 