Former WLNS Reporter Emerald Morrow in Vegas for Wedding During Shooting

Former WLNS reporter Emerald Morrow talks with former colleague Al Martin about being in Las Vegas at the time of the deadliest mass shooting in American history. Morrow was in Vegas attending wedding at the time.

Many of us have been glued to our televisions following the aftermath of the deadliest mass shooting in American history in Las Vegas. The horrific images have prompted the question "What would you do?" if placed in a similar situation. That question became real for former WLNS reporter Emerald Morrow, who was in Vegas that weekend attending a wedding. After the reception, she began to make her way back to her hotel. However, she quickly realized that something was wrong.

Morrow stayed in the area reporting from the scene for WTSP (Tampa Bay, Florida) and spoke with our own Al Martin detailing her experience.