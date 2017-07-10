Former National Security Official Announces Candidacy for Michigan’s 8th Congressional District

A former national intelligence official hopes to unseat Republican Mike Bishop.

Cheyna Roth speaks with Elissa Slotkin about her candidacy for congress.

Democrat Elissa (UH-lyssa) Slotkin says her campaign will focus mainly on health care and the economy.

This is Slotkin’s first time running for office. She says she’s an outsider with experience.

“People have been constantly been looking for change," says Slotkin. "They’re looking for something different out of Washington and they have not been getting it.”

Slotkin previously worked for the CIA and the Pentagon in national security. She says she’s running because not enough politicians realize their first job is public service.

The 8th District includes Clinton, Ingham and Livingston counties.