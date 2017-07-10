Former MSU Doctor Larry Nassar To Plead Guilty to Having Child Porn

  Dr. Larry Nassar (sitting center in orange, second from left) during preliminary hearing on May 26, 2017.
    Dr. Larry Nassar (sitting center in orange, second from left) during preliminary hearing on May 26, 2017.
A former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women and girls plans to plead guilty to unrelated charges of possession of child pornography. 

A court document shows that Dr. Larry Nassar is due in federal court Tuesday to change his plea from not guilty to guilty.

Nassar was a sports medicine specialist at Michigan State, especially in treating gymnasts in the region. He also worked for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Besides the child porn case, Nassar is charged with sexually assaulting nine women or girls in three criminal cases in the Lansing area. They say he molested them with ungloved hands during treatments for various injuries.

Separately, Nassar is being sued by more than 100 women or girls.

Larry Nassar

