Flood Watch Issued

Keep the rain gear handy for the weekend.
Storms are expected in the greater Lansing area according to the National Weather Service forecast.
In addition, a flood watch has been issued for the following rivers:
Grand River near Comstock Park in Kent County
Sycamore Creek at Holt in Ingham County
Looking Glass River near Eagle in Clinton County.
A flood watch means flooding is possible but not imminent.
Forecast:
SATURDAY: Cloudy with showers likely after 3:00 p.m. High of 52. Low of 41.
SUNDAY: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy with a High near 62 and Low around 51.
MONDAY: A chance of showers. Mostly Cloudy with a High near 60.
TUESDAY: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with a High near 53.