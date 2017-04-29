Flood Watch Issued

Keep the rain gear handy for the weekend.

Storms are expected in the greater Lansing area according to the National Weather Service forecast.

In addition, a flood watch has been issued for the following rivers:

Grand River near Comstock Park in Kent County

Sycamore Creek at Holt in Ingham County

Looking Glass River near Eagle in Clinton County.

A flood watch means flooding is possible but not imminent.

Forecast:

SATURDAY: Cloudy with showers likely after 3:00 p.m. High of 52. Low of 41.

SUNDAY: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy with a High near 62 and Low around 51.

MONDAY: A chance of showers. Mostly Cloudy with a High near 60.

TUESDAY: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with a High near 53.