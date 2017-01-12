Flint, US officials tell Flint residents water is improving

Flint river quality improvements presented to residents

FLINT, Mich. (AP) --- Flint officials, along with Michigan and federal authorities, say the most recent test results show the level of lead in the city's drinking water is dropping.

Officials also told a town hall meeting Wednesday that chlorine and residuals have become "excellent" and that bacteria issues have become almost non-existent.

However, despite the improved water quality, there was no call for an end to bottled water distribution or removal of faucet filters.