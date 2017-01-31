Flint-area residents seek $700M from EPA over water crisis

More than 1,700 Flint-area residents and property owners are seeking more than $700 million in damages from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its handling of the city's crisis with lead-tainted water.

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — EPA regional spokeswoman Anne Rowan declined to comment on pending litigation between Flint residents and the agency over a $700 million suit for damages. The EPA, however, has defended its handling of the crisis. The complaint calling for $722.4 million in health and property damages says the EPA "failed to follow several specific agency mandates and directives." It says the EPA failed to immediately determine if local and state officials were taking proper steps to address the crisis.