Flags To Be Lowered Thursday for Fallen Firefighter

Gov. Rick Snyder ordered U.S. flags flown at half-staff on Thursday in honor of a Detroit firefighter killed in the line of duty.

Under the Executive Order, the flags must be lowered on all state buildings and within the state Capitol complex.

Detroit Firefighter Kevin Vance Ramsey suffered heart failure and died after fighting two fires on July 29.

“Kevin will forever be remembered for his years of service to the Detroit community,” Gov. Snyder said in a statement. “I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters during this difficult time.”

Ramsey was an EMS medic before becoming a firefighter and served as a Detroit firefighter for 20 years.

He will be remembered at service Thursday morning at Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit.