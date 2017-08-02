Flags To Be Lowered Thursday for Fallen Firefighter

By 37 minutes ago
  • Detroit Firefighter Kevin Ramsey
    Detroit Firefighter Kevin Ramsey
    Detroit Fire Dept./Facebook

Gov. Rick Snyder ordered U.S. flags flown at half-staff on Thursday in honor of a Detroit firefighter killed in the line of duty. 

Under the Executive Order, the flags must be lowered on all state buildings and within the state Capitol complex.

Detroit Firefighter Kevin Vance Ramsey suffered heart failure and died after fighting two fires on July 29.

“Kevin will forever be remembered for his years of service to the Detroit community,” Gov. Snyder said in a statement. “I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters during this difficult time.”

Ramsey was an EMS medic before becoming a firefighter and served as a Detroit firefighter for 20 years. 

He will be remembered at service Thursday morning  at Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit.

Tags: 
firefighters
Detroit

Related Content

Detroit Firefighters Union Says City Bought Wrong Body Armor

By Jul 7, 2017
dflowers2 / flickr

Union officials say ballistic vests purchased for Detroit firefighters and emergency technicians aren’t right for the job because they don’t protect against stabbings.

Lansing firefighters remember fallen colleague

By Sep 16, 2015
Dennis Rodeman photo
Courtesy image / City of Lansing

The Lansing Fire Department is saying goodbye to one of its own today. Firefighter and Marine Corps veteran Dennis Rodeman will be laid to rest today. Thousands of people are expected at MSU for his memorial service. We hear from two of Dennis Rodeman’s fellow firemen.


Michigan firefighters weather budget cuts, seek better health care

By Current State Sep 11, 2013
Kevin Lavery / WKAR

Today is September 11.  It’s been 12 years since the horrible events in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania that saw nearly 3,000 people die at the hands of terrorists.  As Americans, we still feel unsettling emotions at the mere mention of the term “Nine-Eleven.”  

We remember with pride, however, the selfless bravery of  our first responders who rushed into harm’s way to save lives.  While we still hold police and firefighters in high regard, those professions have weathered their share of hardships in the years since.  