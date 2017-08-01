The Final! | The Great British Baking Show | Fourth Season

Fri. Aug. 20 at 4pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | In the next episode of THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW, join the four remaining bakers in their last chance to prove they have the skills to be a finalist!

Watch as the bakers bash and fold pastry to achieve perfect lamination; make yeast cake with a fruity top and delicate chocolate work; and prepare a multiple mini-cake bake. Which three will make it to the final?

Then continue to watch to find out who will be crowned the winner after they wrestle with meringues, undertake a British classic with only one recipe instruction and no measurements, and tackle one of the most complex challenges ever seen on the series.

Follow 12 amateur bakers in their quest to be named Britain’s best. As judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood create 30 new challenges to test their skill and creativity, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins are with them every step of the way.

THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW follows amateur bakers from diverse backgrounds who tackle culinary trials that increase in difficulty as the competition unfolds. In each episode, challenges come in three categories: a Signature Bake, to test the contestants’ creative flair and baking ability; a Technical Bake, in which challengers receive basic recipes with ingredient lists and minimal instruction; and the Showstopper Bake, designed to display depth of skill and talent.