Federal Report: Russian Accounts Tried To Influence Line 5 Debate

By Ben Thorp 3 hours ago
  • Via AP Photo/Al Goldis

Russian social media trolls meddled in the debate over the Line 5 pipeline beneath the Straits of Mackinac, according to a report by a US House Committee.


The Committee on Science, Space, and Technology worked with Facebook and Twitter to identify nine-thousand posts related to US energy issues that originated from Russian accounts.

The report cited the shutdown of the Line 5 pipeline as one of the issues Russian accounts tried to influence.

Brandon VerVelde is the press secretary for the House Committee. He said Russian accounts took both sides of the issue, but largely posted against oil and gas pipelines.

“What we found is Russian entities through the Internet Research Agency, a Russian company, were focused on anti-energy and anti-pipeline efforts and they really tried to inflame tensions between Americans.”

VerVelde said Russia has a clear motive.

“As Russian energy exports to Europe and Western Europe decrease their political and economic influence in that region decreases. As American energy has increased that presents a clear threat to Russia.”

VerVelde said roughly four percent of the content posted by the Russian accounts was related to energy infrastructure. By comparison, the 2016 election made up about eight percent of posts.

Environmental groups were quick to point out the report did not release any actual posts regarding the Line 5 pipeline.

Sean McBrearty is with Oil and Water Don’t Mix, which supports shutdown of the Line 5 Pipeline. He called the report a distraction.

“In 2017 alone over 30-thousand individual Michigan residents made public comments demanding this pipeline be decommissioned immediately. These people aren’t Russian trolls. This report from the House GOP is nothing more than an attempt to distract from the fact that Russian interference on behalf of Donald Trump led to his election.”

McBrearty said even if there were some posts made by Russians, it doesn’t undermine decommission efforts.

“Any sort of Russian tweeting had no impact on our campaign to decommission Line 5.”

VerVelde declined to share any posts directly related to the Line 5 pipeline. 

Click on this sentence for to view the full House Commitee report

Tags: 
Russian Cyber Attacks
hacking
Line 5
Brandon VerVelde

Related Content

Congress Investigates Russian Cyber-Attacks on US Election Systems

By editor Jun 21, 2017

Wednesday is another big day of testimony before two Congressional committees investigating Russian attempts to influence the 2016 Presidential election. Watch live here beginning approx. 10am Wednesday.

Santa And Clifford The Horse Made An Appearance At A Rally To Shut Down Enbridge Energy’s Line 5

By Dec 21, 2017
Cheyna Roth / MPRN

Protestors gathered at the state Capitol Thursday. They once again called for a controversial pipeline to be shut down. But as Michigan Public Radio’s Cheyna Roth reports, the participants included a seasonal cast of characters.


Enbridge On The Hot Seat Monday at Michigan Pipeline Board Meeting

By Dec 10, 2017
Via AP Photo/Al Goldis

Enbridge Energy will be on the hot seat when the Michigan pipeline safety board meets Monday in Lansing. The Canadian company will be asked to explain how it’s ensuring the oil pipeline Line Five is safe.

High Waves Cause Temporary Shutdown of Michigan Oil Pipeline

By Dec 5, 2017
City of Holland

State officials say the flow of crude oil through twin underwater pipelines has been halted temporarily because of high winds and waves in the channel where Lakes Huron and Michigan meet.

Michigan, Enbridge Reach Deal To Boost Safety of Pipelines

By Nov 27, 2017
Via AP Photo/Al Goldis

Enbridge Energy will replace a section of a controversial pipeline that runs beneath the Saint Clair River with a tunnel. It will also examine similar treatment for a section of Line Five that runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac. 


Enbridge Reports New “Bare Spots” On Line Five

By Nov 13, 2017
Via AP Photo/Al Goldis

State officials say they’re growing increasingly frustrated as Enbridge Energy reports new spots where Line Five has exposed metal. Line Five runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac between lakes Huron and Michigan.Michigan Public Radio’s Rick Pluta has more.