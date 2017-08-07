Farmers in 14 Michigan Counties Eligible for Flood Loans

By 1 hour ago
  • Many local corn growers have just started planting this year's crop. Photo: Rob South/WKAR
    Many local corn growers have just started planting this year's crop. Photo: Rob South/WKAR
    WKAR file photo

Farmers and ranchers in 14 Michigan counties are eligible for emergency loans due to widespread damage amid severe storms and flash flooding in June. The update from the U.S. Department of Agriculture comes after President Donald Trump last week made a disaster declaration for four Michigan counties. Trump's declaration made federal funding available to residents and business owners in Bay, Gladwin, Isabella and Midland counties for things such as temporary housing, repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses. The assistance also aids the Saginaw Chippewa tribe within Isabella County. Monday's announcement includes those four counties and the Indian tribe, as well as other counties declared contiguous disaster areas. Those counties include Arenac, Clare, Gratiot, Mecosta, Montcalm, Ogemaw, Osceola, Roscommon, Saginaw and Tuscola.

Tags: 
flooding

Related Content

Thunderstorms Cause Flash Flooding In Parts Of Michigan

By Aug 3, 2017
Flood
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Thunderstorms packing heavy rains caused flash flooding in parts of Michigan, stranding drivers in the Flint area and snarling traffic on Detroit-area freeways.

President Approves Request For Disaster Declaration In Flood Damaged Counties

By Cheyna Roth Aug 2, 2017
Flood
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Storms in June caused major flood damage in several Michigan counties.

Flood Damage Costs Estimated At $90M In Central Michigan

By Jun 30, 2017
WKAR-MSU File photo

Preliminary assessments show the cost of flood damage to public and private property in a central Michigan county is near $90 million.

Most MI Crops 'OK' After Lower Peninsula Flooding

By Jun 29, 2017
soybean field
flickr/Ken

The Michigan Agri-Business Association is assessing crop damage in five counties hardest hit by last week’s flooding. 

 


Federal Officials To Conduct Assessment Of Flood Damage

By Jun 29, 2017
WKAR-MSU File photo

Gov. Rick Snyder says federal officials will conduct an assessment with local entities to look at damages and response costs after recent flooding in mid-Michigan.