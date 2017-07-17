Farmer Blocked At Market Over Gay Marriage Seeks Court Order

By 25 minutes ago
  • Farmer's Market
    A farmer in East Lansing was not invited to sell fruit this year.
    Natalie Maynor/Flickr

A Michigan city is defending a decision to keep an apple grower away from its outdoor market because of his views on gay marriage.

East Lansing urged a judge Monday to reject an injunction that would force the city to bring Stephen Tennes back to the market.

Tennes has said he won't allow gay couples to get married at his Eaton County farm, which is a popular place for weddings. In response, East Lansing didn't invite him to sell fruit this year.

East Lansing says vendors must follow its civil rights ordinance, which bars discrimination. Tennes filed a lawsuit in May, saying his rights to free speech and religion are being violated.

In a court filing, East Lansing says it's responding to Tennes' conduct, not his speech.

Tags: 
gay marriage
Farmers Markets

Related Content

Michigan Farmers Markets Offer More Than Produce

By Jun 12, 2017

Across Michigan, farmers markets are opening. In downtown Jackson, they offer convenience and community.


Religious, sexual freedoms subject of MSU law prof book

By Feb 20, 2017
U.S. Supreme Court
Jeff / flickr creative commons

You might think that the gap between the far left and the far right in American politics is getting larger, but MSU College of Law professor Frank Ravitch thinks there are ways these opposing forces could work together.