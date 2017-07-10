Family Of Man Attacked At Veterans Home Settles Lawsuit

The family of a World War II veteran with dementia who was attacked and died after wandering into another man’s room at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans in 2012 has settled a lawsuit against the state of Michigan.

WOOD-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2tFUNC6 ) the family of Andrew Ball Jr. will get $544,000 and the state will cover $281,000 in court costs and attorney fees.

The 84-year-old man was struck several times in the head after entering another man’s room in April 2012. Ball died a few days later. The death was ruled a homicide, but prosecutors declined to bring charges against the other man in part because he also had dementia.

Ball was living in a secured dementia unit at the state-run veterans home but somehow was able to get out.

