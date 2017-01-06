Facing closure, EL Food Co-Op plans possible re-launch

After 40 years in business, the East Lansing Food Co-Op is closing its doors. The customer-owned enterprise is losing money to bigger competitors. But the little store is hoping for a big comeback someday.

A mid-Michigan community institution is facing a hard decision. On Sunday, the owners of the East Lansing Food Co-Op will vote on a motion to sell its building on Northwind Avenue.

The co-op is facing stiff economic pressure from nearby competitors. And while a shutdown seems inevitable, its investors and patrons hope to resurrect the very idea that’s made the co-op a 40-year success.

WKAR's Kevin Lavery has the story.