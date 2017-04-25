Extensive field of candidates meets filing deadline in Lansing

The deadline to file as a candidate for office in Lansing arrived this afternoon. It’s a crowded field, with Mayor Virg Bernero’s decision not to run for another term. There also will be at least one new at-large city council member, and the fourth ward will get new representation.

A sixth candidate, Marc Patrick Townsend, has filed to run for mayor. Two will move on to the general election after the August primaries.

As expected, at-large incumbent Kathie Dunbar did meet the filing deadline in hopes of staying on the city council. Four at-large candidates will survive the primary, as will two each in the second and fourth wards.

In all, there are 13 candidates for at-large council seats. Five people filed to run in the second ward, and seven people are running in ward four.Amidst speculation that city clerk Chris Swope might be unopposed, a challenger did file to run against him: Jerimic Clayborn III will try to win the clerk's position.

A complete list of candidates has been posted to the Lansing city clerk's website.