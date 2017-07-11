Expect Tighten Firewood Rules For State Parks

Michigan is expected to tighten rules about firewood in state parks and some other public lands starting next year as part of efforts to curb destructive invasive species.

Jason Fleming, resource protection and promotion section chief for the Department of Natural Resources Parks and Recreation Division, tells The Holland Sentinel that an official policy is being developed. He says specifics could be finalized this fall.

Fleming notes that invasive species and disease can travel on firewood, whether the wood is brought from another state or just outside the park. Michigan already has some restrictions in place to prevent the spread of invasive pests and tree diseases.

MLive.com reports campers, for example, might have to buy firewood at a park from an approved vendor or bring in wood that’s been certified.