Ex-Greenville City Official Sentenced For Health Care Fraud

A former top municipal official in western Michigan has been sentenced to 28 days in jail and 150 hours of community service after pleading no contest to health care fraud.

Former Greenville Public Safety Director Mark Reiss also received a suspended 30-day sentence during his sentencing Thursday in Montcalm County Circuit Court. WZZM-TV reports the jail time will be served in 14, two-day weekend increments.

Prosecutors say the 50-year-old Reiss and his ex-wife, Christine Reiss, defrauded an insurance company by allowing her to remain on his city health insurance after they divorced in 2014. He resigned in February.

Christine Reiss was sentenced in June to 50 days in jail and probation and ordered to complete community service. She paid $110,000 in restitution.