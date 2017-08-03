Ex-Detroit Mayor Restitution Could Be Cut; Hearing Canceled

The federal government is recommending that former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick's restitution in his corruption case be reduced again.

A U.S. District Court filing says restitution should be about $1.5 million, down about $116,000 from about $1.6 million. The 47-year-old Kilpatrick was due in court Aug. 23 for a hearing, but Judge Nancy Edmunds canceled that Thursday — saying she'll decide about restitution without one.

Prosecutors say the figure is "a slightly more conservative restitution amount" based on money related to a water and sewer contract. It earlier was cut from $4.5 million after a federal appeals court ruled Kilpatrick's restitution was incorrectly calculated.

Kilpatrick is in federal prison and has challenged his conviction. He was found guilty in 2013 after resigning in 2008 as mayor due to another scandal.