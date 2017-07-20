Everett Names K.C. Keyton Boys Basketball Head Coach

Lansing School District superintendent Yvonne Caamal Canul announced this morning that Kristopher C. Keyton, also known as K.C. Keyton, will be the new head coach of the varsity boys basketball team at Lansing Everett.

Keyton will be filling the shoes of former coach Desmond Ferguson, who stepped away from the program to focus on his family and his Moneyball brand.

Keyton is currently employed at Michigan State University where he has worked as a program and student organization advisor since 2013. Keyton completed his undergraduate degree at Michigan State and went on to receive graduate degrees from both Western Michigan University and Eastern Michigan University.

Keyton has experience, as he has coached basketball for 16 years now, including coaching the varsity girls team at Lansing Everett for four years. He has also worked as a long-term substitute teacher and a special education teacher in the Lansing School District.