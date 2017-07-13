Events Mark 104th Anniversary Of President Ford’s Birth

Events marking the 104th anniversary of President Gerald Ford’s birth are planned in western Michigan.

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation hosts a lecture Thursday and a wreath-laying tribute Friday in Grand Rapids.

The lecture, “Why Trade Matters,” will be delivered in the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum auditorium by Carla Hills. She was Ford’s Housing and Urban Development secretary and later a trade representative.

The wreath-laying will be conducted at Ford’s tomb.

The museum also will hold a community event July 22 marking the commissioning of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier. The commissioning ceremony, live from Virginia, will be shown inside and outside the facility.

Ford, who died in 2006, was a Grand Rapids congressman before becoming vice president and then president following Richard Nixon’s 1974 resignation.