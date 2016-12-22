Evening with the Governor 2016 | WKAR TV Special

Wed. Dec. 28 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Governor Rick Snyder and First Lady Sue Snyder reflect on the past year in Michigan politics with Off the Record anchor Tim Skubick. WATCH NOW

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder looks back at 2016 with Tim Skubick, senior capitol correspondent and anchor of Off the Record from WKAR. The exclusive one-hour interview includes a rare TV appearance by First Lady Sue Snyder.

An Evening with the Governor airs in the capital region on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD (repeats Mon., Jan. 2, 9 p.m.; Sun. Jan. 8, 6 p.m. on WKAR-HD; Wed. Jan. 4, 10 p.m. on WKAR World) and on most Michigan PBS stations in January (check local listings). The WKAR original production is available now for on demand viewing in the PBS App on Roku, XBox 360, Apple TV, on iPad/iPhone, and at video.wkar.org.

By their own admission 2016 was the toughest year for Governor Rick Snyder and First Lady Sue Snyder as the First Family struggled to navigate the Flint water crisis. The governor tells anchor Tim Skubick he lost sleep over the issue and wishes he had asked more questions about what went wrong as the state made mistakes on dealing with the human health challenges with lead in the water.

“When you have something like this, there’s no way you’re not going to second guess yourself and you should; so you just have to live with it and you’ll have to learn from it,” said Snyder. “It’s not as hard as someone that was living up in Flint dealing with those issues; so you don’t feel sorry for yourself, you say what you can do to solve it to improve things for everyone.”

He also discloses for the first time the impact the crisis had on his family, including an incident in which one of the children was stalked by someone who was upset with the Flint situation.

The governor also dives into the immigration issue and discloses that Michigan is accepting Syrian immigrants, about 2000 so far; and while he has assurances from Homeland Security that the screening process is working, more needs to be done at the local government level to handle these relocations.

Mr. Snyder also tackles the problems with social media and the impact it's having on democracy and he repeats his criticism of candidate Donald Trump's comments on women. "Disgusting and revolting," he describes the remarks on the Access Hollywood bus in 2005.

On a lighter note the governor gets asked questions that have never been asked before, including his favorite movie, board game, car and the economics course he almost flunked.

Also in the program, First Lady Sue Snyder reflects on her efforts to control sexual crimes on our college campuses and discusses how the First Family helped the governor navigate the Flint situation.

The one-hour broadcast is a rare and personal insight into how the first family handles the challenges of being in the political spotlight. It's a side of the governor and first lady that you don't often see in public.

The program was recorded at WKAR on the Michigan State University campus on December 16, 2016.

