EPA to consider Superfund designation for toxic plume

By 7 hours ago
  • Peter Whorf / WKAR-MSU

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to conduct a preliminary assessment to determine whether a toxic plume in the Ann Arbor area qualifies for a federal Superfund cleanup.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The EPA's regional administrator announced the update in letters Wednesday to leaders in Washtenaw County's Scio Township and Ann Arbor Township as well as the Sierra Club's Huron Valley Group and others.

The townships and the chapter of the Sierra Club submitted a petition to the EPA in November seeking Superfund status.

Gelman Sciences is responsible for the toxic chemical plume of 1,4-dioxane that's been slowly spreading through the area's groundwater for decades, contaminating much of Ann Arbor's west side and Scio Township. It poses long-term threats to the city's water supply from the Huron River.

Tags: 
Environment

Related Content

Great Lakes Month in Review: Obama’s legacy, Flint update

By Jan 20, 2017

The Obama years are now behind us. How did the Great Lakes fare as a result?


Coral bleaching is killing reefs. Is the answer a great migration?

By NSIKAN AKPAN AND MATT EHRICHS Jan 14, 2017
PBS NewsHour

Cabinet Nominees Will Face Scrutiny On Climate And Education Policy This Week

By Jan 16, 2017

The final few days before President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office will be filled with a flurry of congressional activity, as the Senate holds confirmation hearings for eight more of his Cabinet nominees.

Most are expected to be fairly routine, but a few could be hot-button affairs, including hearings for Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos and Scott Pruitt, Trump's nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.