EMU suspends reprimands of students who protested racist graffiti

Eastern Michigan University has dropped sanctions against students who continued a peaceful sit-in at a student center after it closed for the evening during protest of racist graffiti.

University President James Smith says in a statement that it's "time for the campus community to move forward" and the school is recognizing the "unique and compelling circumstances associated with this situation."

The protest happened after racist graffiti was found on campus buildings.

The school had said students violated the school's student code of conduct by continuing their protest after being warned to leave.