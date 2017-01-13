Related Program: 
EL's Brandon Johns Battles Eye Injury to Deliver Win Over Holt

By Current Sports 17 minutes ago
  • EL's Brandon Johns goes up for dunk in the second half against Holt.
In a battle for top-dog in the CAAC Blue, the East Lansing boy's basketball team defeated Holt, 70-66, at home on Friday night. East Lansing star forward Brandon Johns was poked in the eye in the second quarter, but battled back to deliver a performance for the ages in the second half. Johns finished with a game-high 33 points (26 in the second half), 11 rebounds (now over 500 mark for career), six blocks, and four steals to lead the Trojans to victory. Steve Finamore's team now leads the conference at an undefeated 8-0, 5-0 record. 

Watch raw highlights from Friday's game, including interviews with Johns and Finamore.

