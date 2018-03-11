Elektra | Metropolitan Opera

Sat., Mar. 17 at 1pm on WKAR Radio 90.5 FM | Christine Goerke sings her first Elektra at the Met in Patrice Chéreau’s landmark production.

This opera is an intense and still-startling work that unites the commanding impact of Greek tragedy with the unsettling insights of early-20th-century Freudian psychology. The drama unfolds in a single act of rare vocal and orchestral power. The story takes place in Mycenae, Greece, some years after the end of the Trojan War.

Munich-born Richard Strauss (1864–1949) composed an impressive body of orchestral works and songs before devoting the second half of his long and productive career to the stage. Elektra marks his first collaboration with Viennese author and poet Hugo von Hofmannsthal (1874–1929), who would go on to write five other librettos for Strauss over the following 20 years, in one of the most remarkable partnerships in theater history.

