EL resident to attend fifth DC inauguration

An East Lansing resident is preparing to attend her fifth Presidential inauguration.

Donald Trump is sworn into office next Friday at the U.S. Capitol.

Marilyn Fine backed Trump in the primary and general elections, mainly because of his business background.

"People in business don’t always say the right things," she says. "Um, he’s not a politician. I knew that he would have an effect on the business climate of this society.”

Fine says she is worried about protesters disrupting the event, but says Americans---regardless of party preferences---“want the same things.”